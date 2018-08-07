Azmont announces time of opening Portonovi resort in Montenegro (Exclusive)

7 August 2018 07:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Portonovi resort will be opened in several phases starting from 2019, Azerbaijan’s Montenegro-based Azmont Investments company, developer of the project, told Trend.

"Portonovi resort construction has started in 2012 with immersive work needed to be done on field betterment. This 700 million euros worth Portonovi Resort spreads on 26 hectares of land with various housing options, private villas and Europe’s first One&Only, as well as distinguished retail options. As a multi-levelled, multi-use, multi-phase project is being constructed in phases," said the company.

Azmont representative noted that construction work is progressing very well with the residential area in its final building phase, while D-Marin Portonovi Montenegro Marina is being fine-tuned as construction has been finished.

Besides, structural works on all One&Only hotel area are progressing whereas, Hotel Mock-up is completed and visitors can already experience unique offer of this world-wide known brand, said the company.

"Portonovi resort will be opened in several phases starting from 2019. Portonovi Village construction works are being finalized as planned and will be presented to the public along with Marina Residences which are designed in a refined modern style, combining both traditional and contemporary materials," said Azmont.

Azmont Investments' parent company is Azerbaijan Global Investments (AGI). AGI's shareholders are PASHA Development and Synergy Group.

Azmont Investments is Montenegro based company and has been active since 2012, focused on Portonovi Resort development.

---

