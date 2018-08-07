Revenues of Kazakh welfare fund up by more than a quarter

7 August 2018 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Revenues of the Kazakh national welfare fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC increased by 27 percent in 1H2018 compared to the same period of 2017, Yernar Zhanadil, co-managing director of Samruk-Kazyna for economy and finance, said, primeminister.kz reports.

According to him, the operating profit plan was fulfilled by 78 percent and reached 428 billion tenges, which is 43.1 percent higher than in 2017.

"Oil refining increased by 13 percent, electricity production by 28 percent, railway freight turnover by 9 percent. The positive dynamics of prices for hydrocarbons played a significant role," Zhanadil said.

"The Fund reduced external debt by $900 million in 1H2018," he said, "Samruk-Energo provided early repayment of loans in the amount of almost 39 billion tenges."

The national welfare fund Samruk-Kazyna's only shareholder is the government of Kazakhstan. The fund was founded in 2008 as an investment holding whose mission is to improve the national welfare and support the modernization of the national economy.

(348.21 KZT = 1 USD on Aug. 4)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of cars running on gas increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 6 August 21:19
Remittances from Kazakhstan to Russia increase
Economy news 6 August 19:07
CPC announces tender for supply of fire trucks
Tenders 6 August 17:33
Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 6 August 14:35
Kazakhstan increases coal transportation by rail
Economy news 6 August 11:25
US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 6 August 09:49
Latest
Iran exporting construction materials to Europe, Asia
Economy news 09:59
Halliburton, Uzbekneftegaz may implement joint oil and gas projects abroad
Oil&Gas 09:43
Rebound in Chinese shares, solid US earnings support Asia
Economy news 09:31
Efforts for Azerbaijan’s economic diversification to open more opportunities for Romanian companies: envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:28
Turkey’s exports and imports in June down
Oil&Gas 09:22
Turkmenistan's GDP up significantly since beginning of 2018
Economy news 09:21
Khaf-Herat railroad to be launched in Iran soon
Economy news 09:19
Turkmenistan to prepare new gas pipeline construction projects
Oil&Gas 09:18
France lifts restrictions on supply of Uzbek melons, pomegranates
Economy news 09:16