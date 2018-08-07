Efforts for Azerbaijan’s economic diversification to open more opportunities for Romanian companies: envoy (Exclusive)

7 August 2018 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, , Aug. 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The efforts for diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy will open more opportunities for Romanian companies, Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu said in an interview with Trend.

"I think that our economic cooperation has a lot of room to grow. Romania has a diverse economy, with a strong manufacturing base and a competitive service sector. At the same time, the economic growth is accelerating in Azerbaijan. Moreover, the efforts for the diversification of the Azerbaijani economy would provide not only a solid engine for sustainable growth, but also more opportunities for foreign companies, Romanian ones included," said the envoy.

As for the current status of the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania, Iancu said that the statistics show a good dynamic: the bilateral trade has grown without interruption over the past years.

He noted that 2017 was a record-breaking year, with two-way trade reaching almost $400 million. "This makes Azerbaijan, by far, our biggest trade partner in the South Caucasus Region."

"We should take advantage of these factors and help our business circles discover this untapped potential. I am sure that the next meeting of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission, which shall take place in Bucharest, will provide new impetus to our bilateral cooperation in the field of trade and various economic areas," added Iancu.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev_

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US company developing block of fields in Azerbaijan extends maturity of loans
Oil&Gas 09:13
Azerbaijan’s women entrepreneurs focus on export of products under national brand to markets of CIS and Europe (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:11
Biggest alcohol holding in Eastern Europe talks production in Azerbaijan
Economy news 6 August 21:39
Azerbaijan to expand export capacity of fodder plant till late 2018
Economy news 6 August 20:48
Dmitry Yablonsky grateful to Azerbaijan’s First VP for supporting Gabala Music Festival
Society 6 August 20:33
Azerbaijan’s women entrepreneurs focus on export of products under national brand to markets of CIS and Europe (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 August 20:23
Latest
Iran exporting construction materials to Europe, Asia
Economy news 09:59
Halliburton, Uzbekneftegaz may implement joint oil and gas projects abroad
Oil&Gas 09:43
Rebound in Chinese shares, solid US earnings support Asia
Economy news 09:31
Turkey’s exports and imports in June down
Oil&Gas 09:22
Turkmenistan's GDP up significantly since beginning of 2018
Economy news 09:21
Khaf-Herat railroad to be launched in Iran soon
Economy news 09:19
Turkmenistan to prepare new gas pipeline construction projects
Oil&Gas 09:18
Revenues of Kazakh welfare fund up by more than a quarter
Economy news 09:17
France lifts restrictions on supply of Uzbek melons, pomegranates
Economy news 09:16