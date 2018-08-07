Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 7

7 August 2018 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased August 7, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.9815 manats to 2058.0285 manats per ounce in the country on August 7, compared to the price on August 6.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1584 manats to 26.101 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 10.1405 manats to 1405,713 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 10.7355 manats to 1547.0595 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 7, 2018

August 6, 2018

Gold

XAU

2058,0285

2066,01

Silver

XAG

26,101

26.2594

Platinium

XPT

1405,713

1415.8535

Palladium

XPD

1547,0595

1557.795

