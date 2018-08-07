Azerbaijan introduces new tariffs for customs registration of goods and vehicles

7 August 2018 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

New tariffs for customs registration of goods and vehicles imported into Azerbaijan will come into force on September 5, 2018.

A corresponding decision on making changes to the "Amounts of Customs Duties" has recently been signed by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

Changes will affect customs duties on goods and vehicles under the customs procedure (with the exception of transit customs procedure), including goods imported by individuals not for production or commercial purposes, for which a debt has formed and for storage of which aircraft reserves are used, as well as crew members and service personnel are involved.

If the customs value of the goods is up to 1,000 manats, 15 manats will be charged (currently 10 manats), from 1,000 to 10,000 manats - 60 manats (currently 50 manats), from 10,000 to 50,000 manats - 120 manats (currently from 10,001 to 100,000 manats - 100 manats), from 50,000 to 100,000 manats - 200 manats.

New tariffs have also been introduced. If the customs value of the goods exceeds 100,000 manats and is up to 500,000 manats, fees will be set at 300 manats, with the value over 500,000 manats and up to 1 million manats - 600 manats, with the value over 1 million manats - 1,000 manats.

According to the changes, fees for issuing a certificate on registration of vehicles imported into the territory of Azerbaijan, including temporarily, will amount to 30 manats (currently 20 manats) for trucks and cars, minibuses and buses, and 25 manats (currently 15 manats) for other vehicles.

