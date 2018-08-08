Net profit of Eurasian Development Bank exceeds plans

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has gained a net profit of $37.542 million in 1H2018, a statement posted on the bank's website says.

At the same time, the performance benchmark in the bank's strategy until 2022 has remained at $32 million for the entire current year, the message says.

Total amount of credit agreements concluded by the EDB in the first half of the year exceeded $1.579 billion. This figure exceeds the total amount of $1.115 billion of the last year.

The EDB is an international financial organization established by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 to promote the development of the market economy in the member states, their sustainable economic growth and the expansion of mutual trade and economic relations. The authorized capital of the EDB is $7 billion.

