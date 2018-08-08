Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Twenty-one companies with Israeli capital were registered in Turkey in June 2018, which is by 4 companies less compared to the same month of 2017, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend.

The total capital of Israeli companies registered in June 2018 amounted to 11.3 million lira, while in June 2017 this figure was 1.1 million lira.

In June 2018, 11,861 companies were registered in Turkey, which is 32.67 percent less compared to the same month of 2017.

Moreover, 2,671 companies were closed in Turkey in June 2018.

The biggest number of companies (2,253) was registered in the country’s Istanbul city.

