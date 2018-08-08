Moody's expects growth of bank lending in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

The loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks in 2018 will grow by 5 to 10 percent, the international rating agency Moody's forecasts.

In its new report, the agency changed the forecast for Azerbaijan's banking system from negative to stable.

According to the agency, the resumption of economic growth is likely to cause a gradual increase in demand for loans, mainly due to the growth of loans to the population. Nevertheless, dynamics of corporate lending in 2018 will remain weak.

Story still developing

