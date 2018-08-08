International reserves of Kazakhstan decrease

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

International reserves of Kazakhstan decreased by 0.61 percent in July this year compared to the previous month, amounting to $87.668 billion, the Kazakh media reported Aug. 8 referring to the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Gross international reserves of Kazakhstan increased by 2.62 percent in July compared to the previous month (by 0.46 percent from the beginning of this year) to $30.886 billion.

Net international reserves increased by 2.67 percent (0.51 percent from the beginning of the year) to $30.388 billion.

In addition, the assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan amounted to $56.782 billion, decreasing by 2.29 percent.

