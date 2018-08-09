Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2.5 million passengers during first seven months of 2018

9 August 2018 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.9

Trend:

During the first seven months of 2018, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 2.5 million passengers. This indicator exceeds the same indicator of the previous year by 14 percent.

National air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 1,070,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 256,000 passengers.

2.15 mln. passengers (86% of passenger traffic) accounted for international flights. 33% of total number of international passengers accounted for AZAL, while 12 percent - Buta Airways.

Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves more than 30 airlines on over 40 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations in July 2018 include Mosow, Istanbul, Dubai, Antalya, Sharjah, Kyiv, Baghdad, Tehran, Bodrum and Tel-Aviv. 371,000 passengers traveled to these destinations. The Kingdom of Bahrain’s national airline Gulf Air launched flights to Baku starting June.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

In May 2018 Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the maximum category of "5 stars" by Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

Also Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards for the second year in a row.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IGB: Procedure for selection of owner's engineer resumed
Oil&Gas 11:52
Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to introduce single tourist visa for Turkic countries
Tourism 11:37
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund announces tender to improve electronic mortgage system
Tenders 11:04
Azerbaijani textile may appear in European markets
Economy news 10:31
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan Aug. 9
Economy news 10:28
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
Latest
Uzbekistan's largest private bank begins accepting deposits in US dollars
Economy news 12:46
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 12:20
American company planning to invest in oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:03
Azerbaijani oil prices drop on August 8
Oil&Gas 11:57
Turkmenistan holds environmental inspection of large gas chemical complex in Caspian sea
Oil&Gas 11:56
IGB: Procedure for selection of owner's engineer resumed
Oil&Gas 11:52
Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to introduce single tourist visa for Turkic countries
Tourism 11:37
Current account deficit in Kazakhstan significantly decreases
Economy news 11:36
Russian company to supply steel products to Turkey through BTK
Economy news 11:34