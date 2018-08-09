Nike not going to enter Uzbekistan's textile market? (Exclusive)

9 August 2018 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

American sportswear and apparel company Nike doesn’t have any plans to sign an agreement with Arnasoy Gold Tex, an Uzbek textile company, for joint production of sportswear, a representative of the company told Trend.

The Uzbek textile company earlier announced plans to sign contracts with the world famous brands Nike and Adidas for production of sportswear.

It seems, however, that Nike has no such plans whatsoever.

“We have no manufacturing presence in Uzbekistan, and no plans to establish a relationship with Arnasoy Gold Tex,” the Nike representative said.

Arnasoy Gold Tex’s factory is to be launched in early 2019 and will feature the latest textile equipment and quality standard of ISO 9001. The company is also claiming to have won the support and recommendations from such world fashion houses as Zara Home Collection and Tac Home, which will allegedly allow them to manufacture products under the corresponding brands in the territory of Uzbekistan.

On the other hand, it is unclear if the American company plans to be involved in any other projects in Uzbekistan.

Back in March 2018, Uzbek officials announced plans to attract international sports goods manufacturers to the new Sport Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Tashkent region in line with the Uzbek president’s order.

Such renowned brands as Adidas, Reebok, Nike, Li Ning, Eleiko, Janssen-Fritsen, Gymnova etc. had to be invited to the FEZ.

