Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds

9 August 2018 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

An auction for placement of 30 million manats worth medium-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Aug. 14, the BSE said Aug. 9.

Some 300,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each, annual rate of 8 percent and maturity period of 728 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date for the bonds is Aug. 11, 2020.

Interest payments will be made on February 12, 2019, August 13, 2019, February 11, 2020 and August 11, 2020.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital is the underwriter of the issuance.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 9)

