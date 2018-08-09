Tehran-Baku economic ties growing: Iranian minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi said Tehran-Baku bilateral economic ties are growing.

“Tehran-Baku economic ties are expanding as the two countries share many commonalities,” Akhoundi said on Thursday visiting Bileh Savar border crossing in the northwestern province of Ardabil, IRNA reported on August 9.

Bileh Savar is the capital city of Bileh Savar County in Ardabil Province, Iran. The city is the site of a border crossing with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Akhoundi added the two countries’ border crossings are active and working nearly all around the clock and last year over one million people used the crossings to commute and trade.

“The number is expected to rise during the current Iranian fiscal year (started March 21),” the minister said.

Earlier, Akhoundi said a total of 180,000 trucks were commuting between Iran and Azerbaijan, describing it as a sign of high trade exchange between the two nations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news