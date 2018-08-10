Africa represents genuine opportunity for Iran’s economy – envoy

10 August 2018 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 10

Trend:

Iran's Ambassador to Ivory Coast Manosur Shakibmehr said the African continent has a special significance for Iran in economic ties, noting that it represents a genuine economic opportunity for the Islamic Republic.

"African nations could be goods markets for Iranian products, particularly cars, industrial machinery, and foods," Shakibmehr said on August 9, IRNA news agency reported.

"The African continent represents a genuine economic opportunity for Iran," he stressed.

He also said that Iran can send its skilled manpower to Africa and invest in the continent’s sectors of mine, petrochemistry and roads and urban development.

"Around 60 percent of the African people are Muslim and interested in Iran, and we should make use of this opportunity to present our products to them," Shakibmehr said.

Africa is the world's second largest and second most-populous continent (behind Asia in both categories).

Although it has abundant natural resources, Africa remains the world's poorest and most underdeveloped continent, the result of a variety of causes that may include corrupt governments, high levels of illiteracy, lack of access to foreign capital, and foreign-backed military conflict.

