Prices in Baku’s car market up in July

10 August 2018 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Number of cars running on gas increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 6 August 21:19
From hero to zero: no Uzbek cars sold in Russia in July
Economy news 6 August 17:28
Azerbaijan Airlines changes flights timetable
Tourism 3 August 16:02
Baku to host FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup
Society 3 August 12:57
Lending in Azerbaijan’s districts increases by 8%
Economy news 2 August 19:35
Power supply system of Baku ring railway being reconstructed (PHOTO)
Business 2 August 18:55
Latest
Chairmanship of CIS Council for Tourism transferred to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:39
Spectator: All competitions at National Gymnastics Arena perfectly organized
Society 15:32
Petkim achieves record high profit
Oil&Gas 15:28
ECO preparing presentation of TAPI gas pipeline in Istanbul
Oil&Gas 15:12
ICAO approves plan to improve aviation security in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:05
Azerbaijan delivers big batch of fire-resistant cables to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:49
Nearly 1% of KASE shares to be put up for sale
Kazakhstan 14:21
Brent prices to significantly run up by late 2018
Oil&Gas 14:14
Iran’s oil exports set for 'cliff edge exit' from market – forecasts
Oil&Gas 13:57