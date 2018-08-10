Tajikistan keen on co-op with Azerbaijan in aluminium production (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

10 August 2018 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version published at 16:15)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Tajikistan is very interested in close cooperation with Azerbaijan in production and further export of aluminium, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Nematullo Hikmatullozoda said Aug. 10 at the presentation of the country's capabilities at an Azerbaijani-Tajik business meeting.

In particular, Tajikistan is interested in using the transit potential of Azerbaijan for the export of aluminum, Hikmatullozoda added.

"Tajikistan plans to increase the production of aluminum to 245,500 tons in 2019. The country produced a total of 46,700 tons of aluminum worth $99.5 million in the first half of this year. So, we want to increase the transit of Tajik aluminium through Azerbaijan and to arrange the supply of alumina from Azerbaijan to Tajikistan", said Hikmatullozoda.

In addition, an agreement on the import of oil coke from Azerbaijan has also been reached today between the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) and the state company SOCAR, the minister said.

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to about $2.5 million in 1H2018, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

