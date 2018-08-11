Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

11 August 2018 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 6.9445 manats or 0.3361 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2062.0065 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 30

2074.3825

August 6

2066.0100

July 31

2078.0545

August 7

2058.0285

August 1

2075.751

August 8

2062.8480

August 2

2071.875

August 9

2064.0805

August 3

2052.4865

August 10

2059.0655

Average weekly

2070.5099

Average weekly

2062.0065

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.071 manats or 0.2704 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.21016 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 30

26.2126

August 6

26.2594

July 31

26.3296

August 7

26.1010

August 1

26.2988

August 8

26.2166

August 2

26.1991

August 9

26.2854

August 3

26.0118

August 10

26.1884

Average weekly

26.21038

Average weekly

26.21016

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 1.292 manats or 0.0913 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1413.3239 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 30

1399.27

August 6

1415.8535

July 31

1411.8075

August 7

1405.7130

August 1

1421.1745

August 8

1412.3260

August 2

1393.2095

August 9

1418.1655

August 3

1399.712

August 10

1414.5615

Average weekly

1405.0347

Average weekly

1413.3239

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 19.21 manats or 1.2332 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1547.6256 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 30

1578.365

August 6

1557.7950

July 31

1582.9125

August 7

1547.0595

August 1

1586.202

August 8

1551.5730

August 2

1560.43

August 9

1543.1155

August 3

1559.8775

August 10

1538.5850

Average weekly

1573.5574

Average weekly

1547.6256

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 6-10
Oil&Gas 14:38
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 12:53
KAZENERGY talks reasons of rise in diesel price in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 9 August 18:05
Inflation rate in Azerbaijan falls to 3%
Economy news 9 August 16:29
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan Aug. 9
Economy news 9 August 10:28
Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 8
Economy news 8 August 11:05
Latest
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry to buy apartments for veterans, families of martyrs
Tenders 14:47
Azerbaijan's State Property Committee announces tender for consulting services
Tenders 14:41
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 6-10
Oil&Gas 14:38
Azerbaijan more than doubles electricity exports
Oil&Gas 14:34
Iran-China trade exchange grows in first half of 2018
Economy news 14:32
Price for Azeri Light exceeds $74 on August 10
Oil&Gas 14:12
CPC announces tender for reconstruction of water supply networks
Tenders 14:11
Second day starts at Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 14:07
Turkmengas announces construction tender
Tenders 13:46