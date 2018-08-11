Uzbekistan attracting investments in light industry of Tashkent (PHOTO)

11 August 2018 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

A number of projects will be implemented in the Shaykhontohur District of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to attract investments in the light industry, construction of houses, a medical diagnostic center and pre-school education institutions, and honey processing and packaging, the press service of the Uzbek president announced after Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with socio-economic development projects.

Among the projects presented to the president is a project to create an industrial park in the Oklon neighborhood. It is planned to establish there enterprises manufacturing textile products, ready-made clothes and sports goods.

The projects will be implemented with participation of commercial banks and are expected to provide employment for women and the youth.

It was earlier reported that Alley of Writers was created and a new building of the Writers Union was built near the National Park. Housing for writers and poets was also built opposite the Alley. A kindergarten for 60 children and a family polyclinic will be opened on the first floor of one of the houses.

