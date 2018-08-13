Uzbek foreign trade deficit reaches $2.5B

13 August 2018 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

In January-July 2018, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $17.8 billion, which is 24.2 percent more than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan said in a message.

In the total value of the foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $7.6 billion (a 15.7 percent growth), and imports accounted for $10.2 billion (a 31.4 percent growth). The foreign trade deficit reached $2.5 billion.

The share of CIS countries in Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover in January-July 2018 increased to 38.5 percent (34.5 percent in 2017).

In the structure of exports, the share of goods reached 77.8 percent (energy resources and oil products accounted for 19.2 percent, food products accounted for 8.7 percent, chemical products and items thereof accounted for 6.9 percent).

The exports of services amounted to $1.69 billion, or 22.2 percent of total exports value, which is 20.3 percent more than in the same period last year.

China and Russia have the biggest share in the exports of goods and services of Uzbekistan - 34.9 percent.

In the structure of imports, the main share accounts for machinery and equipment - 39.4 percent, chemical products and items thereof - 13.4 percent, food products - 9.6 percent.

The imports of services amounted to $1.25 billion, or 12.4 percent of total imports value, which is 24.5 times more than in the same period last year.

Russia, China, Kazakhstan, South Korea and Turkey accounted for $6.26 billion in total imports value, which is 61.7 percent in Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover.

