Kazakhstan's Qazaq Banki closing its branches

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Kazakhstan's Qazaq Banki JSC decided to terminate activities of the structural subdivisions of the Astana and Almaty branches, the bank said in a message posted on the website of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Eight subdivisions are planned to be closed.

Branches and structural subdivisions of Qazaq Banki also cease operations in Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe and Atyrau provinces. The Karaganda regional branch and a branch in the city of Shymkent terminate their activities as well.

The branches and subdivisions will close on Sept. 1, the message reads.

National Bank of Kazakhstan had earlier suspended Qazaq Banki's license for accepting deposits and opening bank accounts for individuals until September 28.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news