Korean company to build golf club, guest houses in Uzbekistan

The Korean company Land Master will build a golf club and modern guest houses in Uzbekistan, the State Committee for Tourism Development of Uzbekistan announced.

The announcement was made during the meeting between First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism Development of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Kasimkhojayev and President of the Land Master Bae Sang-Ron.

The parties discussed cooperation in tourism, as well as implementation of the project on construction of guest houses and development of golf clubs in Tashkent.

Representatives of the Korean company noted that Land Master plans to build modern guest houses and a golf club in Tashkent. According to the Korean side, the golf club project is currently under development.

Kasimhojayev noted that he is ready to assist in implementation of the projects within the framework of his authority.

It was earlier announced during the meeting at the State Committee for Tourism Development of Uzbekistan with Managing Owner of Triple Crown Group Chung Kyung-Sik that the Korean company will create a Korean Town in Tashkent and build a hotel complex.

