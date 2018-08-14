Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran grows by 70%

14 August 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran increased by 70 percent in January-June 2018, Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu said.

Damirchilu made the remarks during a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the official website of the Kazakh prime minister said.

During the meeting, the issues of further cooperation in trade, economic, investment, industrial and transit-transport spheres were discussed.

The prospects for development of cooperation in the subsoil use and agriculture were considered.

Damirchilu stressed that the Iranian leadership pays great attention to the cooperation with Kazakhstan, which today is the leading country in the Eurasian region.

"Great work has been recently done, favorable conditions have been created for cooperation in the economic sphere," the ambassador said. "Over the past six months, we have seen rapid progress in the trade turnover of our countries, which increased by 70 percent."

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran in January-May 2018 amounted to $251.4 million, which is 41.7 percent more than in the same period of 2017 ($177.4 million). Exports from Kazakhstan to Iran increased by 36.1 percent to $207.2 million in January-May.

