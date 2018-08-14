Azerbaijan adds another person to its anti-terrorist list

14 August 2018 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority has added Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, a.k.a. Lehbib Ould Ali Ould Said Ould Joumani to the list of persons subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism, said a report of the Financial Monitoring Service posted on its website.

He is former spokesperson of the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO), or the Movement for Oneness and Jihad in West Africa, according to the report.

The list is updated in accordance with the UN Security Council’s decisions and the information received from regional organizations.

According to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the international list is approved and updated by the Financial Monitoring Service based on the information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan was established Feb. 23, 2009.

