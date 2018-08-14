Kazakh businessmen to supply products to Tajikistan for $18.8 million

14 August 2018 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Three major agreements worth $18.8 million were signed following the results of the trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan's export products in Dushanbe, the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan said in a statement, international news agency (INA) "Kazinform" reported.

The mission was organized by the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in that country. The Kazakh delegation included 20 major producers in the field of engineering, construction and food industry.

The Tajik side was represented by the ministries of transport, economic development, finance, industry, energy and health. From representatives of the business circles, the leasing and private transport companies, a number of retail chains and other Tajik firms took part in the mission.

The agreements on supply of 50 vehicles of the "JAC" brand manufactured by "SaryarkaAvtoProm" LLP, as well as transfer of dealership authorities on the whole series of cars of "JAC" brand on the territory of Tajikistan to "Holding Asia Group Tajikistan" CJSC have been signed.

Mega SMART LLP has signed a contract for $300,000 on the supply of furniture products to Tajikistan. The negotiations between "Aktobe rail and beam plant" JSC and "Tajik Railways" SUE have been held successfully. The parties agreed to supply 6 tons of rails during this year. Representatives of "Zhas-Kanat 2006" LLP, ""Tsesna-Astyk” Concern" LLP, "Novo-Aljan Milling Plant" LLP, "DUMAN" LLP, "Higer Quazar" LLP and "Tikkurila" LLP attended the largest trading networks of Tajikistan "Ashan" and "Paykar".

