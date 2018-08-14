Tashkent administration publishes promo video to attract foreign investors (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Administration of the city of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, published a video calling on foreign investors to invest their money in development of the city.

The video demonstrates how the capital, trying to become a modern business metropolis, at the same time managed to preserve its eastern face and cultural heritage.

Tashkent is an international and multicultural city, where new high-rise buildings coexist with historical monuments and bazaars, which does not prevent it from developing.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news