Tashkent administration publishes promo video to attract foreign investors (VIDEO)

14 August 2018 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Administration of the city of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, published a video calling on foreign investors to invest their money in development of the city.

The video demonstrates how the capital, trying to become a modern business metropolis, at the same time managed to preserve its eastern face and cultural heritage.

Tashkent is an international and multicultural city, where new high-rise buildings coexist with historical monuments and bazaars, which does not prevent it from developing.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Siemens Gamesa may implement different solutions in Uzbek alternative energy sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20:36
Uzbek-S.Korean JV to buy inventory via tender
Uzbekistan 18:40
Uzbekistan's private commercial bank issues additional shares
Economy news 17:50
IMF: More businesses should pay VAT in Uzbekistan to increase state revenues (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:18
Uzbek citizens now able to get consumer loans to buy goods abroad
Economy news 14:34
KFC reveals date for opening first fast-food restaurant in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:00
Latest
At least 35 dead as bridge collapses near Genoa
Europe 21:28
Azerbaijani president, first lady express condolences to Italian president
Politics 20:50
Siemens Gamesa may implement different solutions in Uzbek alternative energy sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20:36
US to present GSP program to Kyrgyz businessmen
Kyrgyzstan 20:23
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender for oil well tubing
Tenders 20:02
New appointment at Azerbaijan's High Tech Park
ICT 19:58
Distance learning market in Azerbaijan may grow significantly in next years
ICT 19:38
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry opens tender for repair, technical support services
Economy news 19:07
Azerbaijan’s energy operator to buy SMART-meters via tender
Tenders 18:53