Tashkent administration publishes promo video to attract foreign investors (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14
By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:
Administration of the city of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, published a video calling on foreign investors to invest their money in development of the city.
The video demonstrates how the capital, trying to become a modern business metropolis, at the same time managed to preserve its eastern face and cultural heritage.
Tashkent is an international and multicultural city, where new high-rise buildings coexist with historical monuments and bazaars, which does not prevent it from developing.
