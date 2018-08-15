Azerbaijan to open more trading houses abroad (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:37)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to significantly expand the number of its trading and wine houses abroad, the Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov said at the meeting of the Exporters' Club, dedicated to the activities of Azerbaijani trading houses on Aug. 15.

"In the near future Azerbaijan plans to open trading and wine houses in five more countries," the Deputy Minister said. "It is planned to open trading and wine houses in the UAE, Russia, China, Poland and Kazakhstan until the end of 2018."

Presently, Azerbaijan's trading houses operate in Ukraine, Belarus and Latvia.

Trading houses support the promotion of Azerbaijani products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, marketing research, participation in exhibitions at a single stand and other activities related to the promotion of Azerbaijani goods.

