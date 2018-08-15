Azerbaijan significantly increases non-oil exports (UPDATE)

15 August 2018 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:45)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

As of late July 2018, Azerbaijan has increased its non-oil exports by 14 percent, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov said at a meeting of the Exporters' Club, dedicated to the activities of Azerbaijani trading houses.

"Azerbaijan's non-oil exports in January-July 2018 increased by 14 percent compared to the same period of 2017. Azerbaijani exports' geography is also significantly expanding. It is encouraging to mention that the number of entrepreneurs engaged in foreign trade is rising," the deputy minister said.

Mammadov expressed confidence that this positive tendency will continue.

"Azerbaijan has a huge export potential. The achievements demonstrate that the work we have done so far is bearing fruit. I believe such positive dynamics will continue until the end of 2018," the deputy minister said.

