ISFD to contribute $100M to education program

The Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), conceived and promoted by the Islamic Development Bank Group (IDB), attended a high-level event hosted by the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the New York Public Library on April 27, the press service of the ISFD stated.

The event focused on the pressing issue of out-of-school children (OOSC) and supporting accomplishment of the EAA objective in reaching out 10 million vulnerable and marginalized children around the world to return back to school.

The event was organized to celebrate the milestone achieved by EAA through its “Educate a Child” program and UNICEF in securing the commitments needed to enroll 10 million children to schools.

Fahad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of EAA, said education is a key to achieving prosperous and peaceful world.

“ISFD with its participation in this event not only marked this achievement, but also inspired us to continue working towards the accomplishment of the entire SDG agenda by 2030,” Al-Sulaiti said.

Besides, the ISFD board of directors for tackling the problem of low literacy rates during its Annual Meeting in Tunisia approved to support education initiatives through a program to re-enroll 2.4 million children in schools in countries like Mali, Pakistan, Nigeria and other selected member countries.

The program is implemented in cooperation with the Qatari Foundation, Education Above All (EAA), the governments of beneficiary countries, international donors, international institutions and civil society organizations. The total cost of the program is $375 million, of which the ISFD will contribute $100 million.

The program aims to deploy accelerated alternative learning modules to reach out, enroll and retain out-of-school children based on their diverse backgrounds and those living in conflict situations, and children with mild special needs or disabilities.

The program is anchored on three principles, namely leveraging innovative joint financing that avails additional concessional resources to Member Countries; broadening the participation of non-state actors in educational service delivery based on proven expertise and willingness to share knowledge to build national capacity; and lastly on focusing inclusive and quality education outcomes with targeted intervention on out-of-school children in conflict and deprived hard-to-reach communities.

The program is aligned with the IDB 10 Year Strategy and the IDB President 5-Year Program orientation towards a developer-focused programming and implementation mechanism that harness local capacities.

“Investing in education is crucial and essential to addressing extreme poverty and building safe and sustainable societies. It is vital that children living in armed conflict and insecure areas need to be protected, and also they shouldn’t lose the opportunity to go to school and dream of a better future. This program, initiated through the partnership, will help the marginalized children to restore a sense of normalcy to their lives and give them hope for a better future,” Director General of ISFD Waleed Al-Wohaib said.

