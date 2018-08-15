Azerbaijani investment company issuing US dollar bonds with 6% yield

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Invest-AZ investment company is issuing interest-bearing unsecured bonds worth $1.5 million, according to the company’s prospectus published on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) website Aug. 15.

The cost of each of 1,500 bonds is $1,000. The bonds’ annual interest rate is six percent, and payments are carried out quarterly.

The company itself will act as the underwriter of this placement.

Invest-AZ has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2006.

In the first half of 2018, the company’s assets amounted to 9.6 million manats and liabilities stood at 7.1 million manats. The company completed the first half of this year with a profit of 888,550 manats.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 15)

