Azerbaijani investment company issuing US dollar bonds with 6% yield

15 August 2018 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Invest-AZ investment company is issuing interest-bearing unsecured bonds worth $1.5 million, according to the company’s prospectus published on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) website Aug. 15.

The cost of each of 1,500 bonds is $1,000. The bonds’ annual interest rate is six percent, and payments are carried out quarterly.

The company itself will act as the underwriter of this placement.

Invest-AZ has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2006.

In the first half of 2018, the company’s assets amounted to 9.6 million manats and liabilities stood at 7.1 million manats. The company completed the first half of this year with a profit of 888,550 manats.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 15)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani ISP preparing to deploy OTT service
ICT 20:57
Azerbaijan’s IT company bidding to create open data website of Kyrgyz gov’t
ICT 20:54
Azerbaijan eyes to harvest 260K tons of cotton
Business 20:54
Azerbaijan eyes to increase exports of its products to China till late 2018
Economy news 20:41
Gas consumption in Azerbaijan decreases by nearly 19%
Oil&Gas 20:31
Canadian company reveals sales volumes of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 17:09
Latest
Azerbaijani ISP preparing to deploy OTT service
ICT 20:57
Azerbaijan’s IT company bidding to create open data website of Kyrgyz gov’t
ICT 20:54
Azerbaijan eyes to harvest 260K tons of cotton
Business 20:54
Vienna hosts Kyrgyz-Austrian business forum in construction sphere
Kyrgyzstan 20:48
Iran, Ukraine eye more co-op in food industry
Economy news 20:46
Russian, Turkmen presidents mull prospects of trade and economic co-op in Sochi
Turkmenistan 20:44
Azerbaijan eyes to increase exports of its products to China till late 2018
Economy news 20:41
Gas consumption in Azerbaijan decreases by nearly 19%
Oil&Gas 20:31
Russia accounts for over 90% of Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EEU
Economy news 20:24