Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value

16 August 2018 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan ups oil output since early 2018
Oil&Gas 10:39
Azerbaijani mobile operators' revenues up
ICT 13 August 13:26
Azerbaijan sees rise in agricultural products output
Economy news 20 July 16:58
Oil transportation via BTC grows
Oil&Gas 16 July 19:39
Turkmenistan starts to develop iron ore deposit
Oil&Gas 7 July 10:38
S&P raises long-term corporate credit rating of Kazakh mining company
Kazakhstan 29 June 20:52
Latest
Azerbaijan increases gas transportation via main pipelines
Oil&Gas 12:12
Azerbaijan’s population grows by over 38,000 people
Society 12:11
Azerbaijan’s state budget executed with surplus
Economy news 12:03
Oil transportation via BTC grows
Oil&Gas 11:42
Project of modernization of Shymkent refinery in Kazakhstan at final stage
Oil&Gas 11:24
Azerbaijani FM hails signing of Convention on Caspian Sea status
Politics 11:22
Oil products’ output up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:20
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan develop regional business partnership
Economy news 11:09
Population of Uzbekistan still prefers cash payments
Economy news 11:04