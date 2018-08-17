Kazakh banks to change their business models

17 August 2018 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan's Eurasian Bank eyes to do more retail lending
Economy news 16 August 09:13
Merger of two banks completed in Kazakhstan
Economy news 31 July 16:20
Uzbekistan can become financial center of CIS
Economy news 10 July 10:27
VTB predicts growth of non-oil exports of Azerbaijan to Russia in 2018 (PHOTO)
Economy news 4 July 14:45
Volume of banking operations of foreigners in Azerbaijan increases
Tourism 3 July 18:14
Azerbaijan to be represented at "TIBO" exhibition in Minsk
Business 14 May 12:25
Latest
Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 17
Economy news 10:17
PASHA Bank eyes to increase its loan portfolio by over 25%
Economy news 10:12
Azerbaijani OTT operator enters European market
ICT 10:06
Oil refinery in Turkmenistan opens tender to build pumping station
Turkmenistan 10:04
Ukraine eyes to greatly expand trade, economic co-op with Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:03
Volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 92 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Azerbaijan to send export missions to Poland and Germany
Economy news 09:27
Uzbekistan accounts for 85% of LUKOIL’s gas production abroad
Oil&Gas 09:23