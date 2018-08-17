Marking fur products brings Kazakh market "out of shadows”

17 August 2018 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The market of fur products of Kazakhstan is coming out of the shadows thanks to the introduction of a goods marking system, the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

Thus, as of Aug. 13, 236,487 fur products were marked in the market of Kazakhstan.

The number of players in the market of fur products registered in the marking system amounts to 942.

One of the key positive effects of the introduction of the marking system was a significant "whitewashing" of the fur market, respectively, formation of a more objective image of it.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chinese company to take part in construction of agricultural hub in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16:09
Turkish company to build export-oriented greenhouses in Kazakh region
Economy news 14:28
Kazakhstan's car industry grows by 74%
Economy news 12:46
Volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 09:44
Kazakhstan increases gold production
Economy news 16 August 21:11
Tax levies provide 70% of revenues of Kazakhstan's state budget
Economy news 16 August 17:55
Latest
US will finally grant waivers to Iran’s oil customers: ex-deputy minister
Politics 19:59
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender for supply of tractor units
Tenders 19:42
SOCAR's second liquefied gas station opens in Baku
Oil&Gas 19:28
Iran sees rise in minibus, midibus manufacture
Economy news 18:30
Biggest Russian manufacturer of agricultural machinery talks supplies to Azerbaijan
Economy news 18:06
Promotion of trade ties with Iraq high on Iran's agenda
Economy news 17:44
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 20
Economy news 17:31
Uzbek president reveals minimum trade turnover potential with Tajikistan
Uzbekistan 17:29
Uzbekistan & Tajikistan to build hydroelectric power stations
Oil&Gas 17:25