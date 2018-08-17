Turkish finance ministry says credit channels to remain open

17 August 2018 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey’s finance ministry said on Friday that credit channels would remain open and that it would take measures to relieve banks and the real sector, after the Turkish lira currency crashed to a record low against the dollar earlier this week, Reuters reported.

The lira hit a record low of 7.24 against the U.S. dollar over concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan's grip on monetary policy and an ongoing row with the United States. Finance Minister Berat Albayrak told investors on Thursday that Turkey would emerge stronger from the crisis, which Ankara has cast as an economic war.

In a statement, the ministry also said it would provide flexibility on maturities and pricing to endure cash flow for companies, while taking additional measures to avoid obstacles against borrowing for companies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey's lira weakens more than 6 percent on threat of more U.S. sanctions
Economy news 15:29
Turkish company to build export-oriented greenhouses in Kazakh region
Economy news 14:28
Oil heads for weekly loss on economic growth concerns
Oil&Gas 14:03
Turkmenistan and US discuss investment projects
Economy news 10:57
Armenia intends to appropriate territories of other regional countries - MP
Politics 10:51
U.S. welcomes Saudi Arabia's pledge of $100 million for Syria
US 08:13
Latest
Uzbek refrigerator-making plant declared bankrupt
Economy news 15:39
Iran watermelon exports on the rise
Economy news 15:33
Turkish Airlines reaches highest load factor in July
Economy news 15:32
Turkey's lira weakens more than 6 percent on threat of more U.S. sanctions
Economy news 15:29
Russia talks OSCE monitoring on border of Armenia and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:27
US doesn't bother with Iran's strategic commodity, Iran struggles anyway
Commentary 15:27
Azerbaijan to set up club of investors to finance start-ups
ICT 15:09
Turkish company to build export-oriented greenhouses in Kazakh region
Economy news 14:28
Gold prices have significant impact on foreign exchange reserves of Uzbekistan
Economy news 14:27