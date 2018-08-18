India’s PNB won’t be able to sufficiently support Kazakh Tengri Bank – S&P

18 August 2018 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The ability of India’s Punjab National Bank (PNB), which holds a 49 percent stake in Kazakh Tengri Bank JSC, to provide extraordinary support to its subsidiary has substantially weakened, S&P Global Ratings, an international ratings agency, said in a message.

At the same time, the ratings agency lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Tengri Bank to 'B' from 'B+' and also lowered its Kazakhstan national scale rating to 'kzBB+' from 'kzBBB'. The agency also placed these ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

“In our opinion, PNB's asset quality and capital and earnings are currently pressured by the fraud case related to the issuance of unauthorized bank guarantees,” the agency said. “Consequently, we no longer incorporate a notch of support from PNB to Tengri Bank.”

“At the same time, we note that Tengri Bank has managed to improve its funding profile over the last several years, diversifying its liabilities and, in particular, increasing the share of retail deposits to around 30 percent,” the message said. “We now believe that these improvements are sustainable, and we have therefore revised the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'b' from 'b-'.”

The ratings agency aims to resolve the CreditWatch in the next 90 days, as it gets a clearer understanding on the bank's future capital position.

