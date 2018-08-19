US corporation resuming activity in Uzbekistan

19 August 2018 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) under the US government is resuming activity in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek media reported.

This statement was made during the meeting in the Senate of the Parliament of Uzbekistan with the OPIC delegation.

The parties stressed that as a result of the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the US in May 2018, a joint statement "The United States and Uzbekistan: Launching a New Era of Strategic Partnership" was adopted.

Presently, bilateral "road maps" are being realized to implement the agreements worth about $5 billion.

The US delegation stressed that OPIC is resuming activity in Uzbekistan and will help the US business in investing in the Uzbek market through the provision of loans and guarantees.

The corporation also renders support in the creation of private and managed investment funds. Besides providing capital, OPIC helps developing countries gain access to management skills and financial expertise, which are key factors in expanding economic development and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs in developing countries.

OPIC representatives stressed that the Uzbek market is considered as promising for making investments, which is primarily contributed to the stability of the political and economic situation in the country, as well as ensuring reliable investor safety.

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

