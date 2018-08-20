Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan

20 August 2018 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have increased in Azerbaijan August 20, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 15.708 manats to 2016.081 manats per ounce in the country on August 20, compared to the price on August 17.

The price of silver increased by 0.2018 manats to 25.118 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 18.0965 manats to 1343.7905 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 31.331 manats to 1550.0855 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 20, 2018

August 17, 2018

Gold

XAU

2016.081

2000.373

Silver

XAG

25.118

24.9162

Platinium

XPT

1343.7905

1325.694

Palladium

XPD

1550.0855

1518.7545

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

