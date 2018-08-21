Precious metals continue rising in price in Azerbaijan

21 August 2018 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have increased in Azerbaijan August 21, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 15.2915 manats to 2031.3725 manats per ounce in the country on August 21, compared to the price on August 20.

The price of silver increased by 0.0582 manats to 25.1762 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.8695 manats to 1359.66 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 5.678 manats to 1555.7635 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 21, 2018

August 20, 2018

Gold

XAU

2031,3725

2016,081

Silver

XAG

25,1762

25,118

Platinium

XPT

1359,66

1343,7905

Palladium

XPD

1555,7635

1550,0855

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Large Kazakh bank talks on plans to enter market of Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:57
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Latvian textile manufacturers eye to enter CIS countries’ markets via Azerbaijan
Economy news 07:41
Unibank: SMEs become more active in taking loans
Economy news 20 August 20:42
EU4Digital projects correspond to Azerbaijan’s interests
ICT 20 August 20:39
President Aliyev expresses condolence to his Indian counterpart
Politics 20 August 20:26
Latest
Iran pistachio, pistachio kernel exports growing
Business 11:43
Baku metro to purchase communications equipment via tender
Tenders 11:09
Area under crops in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 11:06
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 21
Business 10:46
Water operator of Azerbaijan to purchase IT equipment via tender
ICT 10:44
Nokia's new general director in Russia revealed
ICT 10:42
Several blasts heard in Afghan capital Kabul
Other News 10:42
First free public Internet in Uzbekistan to appear in Tashkent
ICT 10:30
Iran resumes electricity export to neighboring countries
Business 10:28