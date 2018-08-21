Azerbaijani soldiers refer to mortgage more often than others - report

21 August 2018 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Almost 30% of mortgage loans in Azerbaijan issued on preferential terms
Economy news 13:57
Turkish company to build European boulevard in Tashkent
Economy news 17 August 16:37
Tank units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces begin intensive training (VIDEO)
Society 7 August 19:00
Uzbekistan changes conditions for issuing mortgage loans to buy housing
Economy news 19 July 19:08
Turkish investor to build shopping center and "Smart house" in Tashkent
Economy news 18 July 15:39
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan up
Economy news 4 July 14:32
Latest
US pressuring Iran’s neighbors: learning from the past
Commentary 15:10
Iran’s business with South Korea registers decline
Business 14:58
Advantageous 4G offers from Bakcell
Business 14:55
China says won't resort to strong stimulus but will keep liquidity ample
Economy news 14:41
Russian expert talks main factors in stimulating Karabakh negotiations
Commentary 14:32
At least 11 dead in surge of white-water creek in Italy
Europe 14:20
Minister: Thanks to steps taken by Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's defense power causes pride
Politics 14:05
Almost 30% of mortgage loans in Azerbaijan issued on preferential terms
Economy news 13:57
President Aliyev extends Eid al-Adha congratulations to Azerbaijanis
Politics 13:29