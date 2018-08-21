European banks with Turkey exposure face manageable capital impact: DBRS

The impact on capital for the European banks most exposed to the Turkish lira crisis is manageable, Reuters reported citing rating agency DBRS.

The agency said the banks most exposed to Turkey, through subsidiaries or equity investments, were BBVA, UniCredit, BNP Paribas, ING and HSBC.

It said it expected negative impact on profitability and some deterioration in asset quality for some of the banks.

“Nevertheless, DBRS considers the overall impact to be manageable given the banks’ diversified business models and strategies in place for their emerging markets exposures,” it said in a statement.

