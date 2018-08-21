Azerbaijan’s AtaBank to serve customers on Eid al-Adha

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AtaBank OJSC congratulates people on Eid al-Adha holiday and gives information about working hours during the holiday.

To provide customers with access to the banking services during Eid al-Adha holiday the following branches of AtaBank will work continuously on August 23:

· Baku branch - Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously)

· Sahil branch - Baku, Pushkin str, 9; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously)

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank renders a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

You can find out more about the Bank's products and services by calling 136 and on the bank's website www.atabank.com.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news