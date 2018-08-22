Prices for new wheat crop expected to rise in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

The growth of prices for a new crop of wheat has been predicted in the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, "Kazinform" international news agency (INA) reported.

"While the wheat was sold last year at the price level of 35,000 tenge per ton, today the wheat of the third class costs as much as 48,000-49,000 tenge. We expect further price growth," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Umirzak Shukeyev said at a government meeting.

He noted that today the preparation work is being conducted for the export of the new crop grain, so that the last year's situation with the lack of grain would happen again.

The interested state bodies are working on the solution of logistics issues this year, Shukeyev said.

"For example, regarding the problem of high tariffs for transportation of Kazakh goods through transit countries, work is underway for both reduction of such tariffs and search for alternative routes. In general, this work is carried out in normal mode", Shukeyev concluded.

Earlier it was reported that this year the gross grain harvest has been projected to amount to more than 20 million tons.

The official exchange rate on August 22 is 360,71 KZT/USD

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news