Some 12,000 jobs to be created in Kazakhstan

Some 12,000 jobs will be created in Kazakhstan by the end of the year, the Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said today at a meeting of the government, "Kazinform" INA reported.

"It is planned to implement in the second half of this year about 100 projects worth about 1.1 trillion tenge with the creation of more than 12,200 jobs," the minister said.

Thus, the significant projects scheduled for 2018 include the construction of a plant for the production of large diameter welded steel pipes in Almaty, the establishment by “Prommashkomplekt” LLP in Pavlodar region of a complex for the production of wheels for railway rolling stock and locomotives, the construction by "Orda Glass Ltd" LLP in Kyzylorda region of a plant for the production of heavy sheet glass.

The official exchange rate on August 22 is 360,71 KZT/USD.

