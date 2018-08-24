Customs duties on imported cars to be reduced in EAEU

24 August 2018 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

The customs duties on the cars imported to the Eurasian Customs Union market will be reduced beginning from September 1, Kazinform reported referring to the website of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The payment of 17 percent of the customs value of a new car will be necessary for the import of such car beginning from September 1. A few years ago, similar duties accounted for 23 percent. The duties for the importation of used cars older than 5-7 years from the date of their release will account for 22 percent.

It is expected that next year the rates of import duties may be reduced to 15 percent.

New duty rates for imported cars will be applied throughout the EAEU.

Together with duties on cars, the tariffs for more than 95 types of other goods will also be reduced according to the decision of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to present logistics and tourism potential in China
Economy news 07:05
Number of cars down in Kazakhstan
Economy news 23 August 14:29
Date of ban on import of Russia's gasoline to Kazakhstan revealed
Oil&Gas 20 August 15:47
Azerbaijan to present logistics and tourism potential in China
Economy news 16 August 18:05
Made in Azerbaijan brand to significantly increase its presence in China (Exclusive)
Economy news 16 August 12:52
Stagnation continues: GM Uzbekistan suspends car sales
Economy news 14 August 12:14
Latest
Russian billionaire may allocate $100M to support Uzbek soccer team
Economy news 12:11
Kaspersky to help to strengthen information security of SOCAR (Exclusive)
ICT 12:07
Prices on real estate in Tashkent increase
Economy news 12:05
Concert dedicated to centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic held in Sacramento (PHOTO)
Society 11:42
Largest cement plant in Central Asia commissioned in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:40
Russian tourist inflow to Turkey increases by nearly 30%
Tourism 11:39
EU extends ban on sale of 'binary' options to retail customers
Europe 11:33
Cereal production in Kazakhstan up
Economy news 11:32
India, China agree to expand military ties after defense talks
China 11:32