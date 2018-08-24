"Uzbek Railways" introduces discounts on tickets

24 August 2018 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

The "Uzbek Railways" JSC company has introduced a 50-percent discount on train tickets in high-speed trains, as well as in other directions, the company said in a statement Aug. 24.

The discounts will be introduced in honor of the Independence Day of Uzbekistan (September 1) and will be valid for five days.

"In the period from August 31 to September 4 this year, when issuing travel documents (tickets) for domestic transportation service trains, including Afrosiyob high-speed trains, a 50-percent discount on the tariff will be provided," the company announced.

The cost of travel in the Afrosiyob high-speed trains in Uzbekistan was increased by 35 percent beginning from August 15, 2018.

The corresponding decision was made by "Uzbek Railways" JSC company.

The prices were raised after a four-month analysis and research conducted jointly with the Ministry of Finance.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Heads of Central Asian states mull saving Aral Sea in Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan 13:28
Russian billionaire may allocate $100M to support Uzbek soccer team
Economy news 12:11
Prices on real estate in Tashkent increase
Economy news 12:05
Largest cement plant in Central Asia commissioned in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:40
US investors may get control over Uzbekistan's largest medical company
Economy news 11:30
Turkmen, Uzbek projects on saving Aral Sea complement each other - president
Uzbekistan 11:06
Latest
Azerbaijan sees rise in Facebook users’ activity
ICT 14:58
Will Azerbaijan build nuclear research reactor?
ICT 14:57
Tajik, Turkmen presidents emphasize broad co-op prospects
Turkmenistan 14:55
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks: commission
Oil&Gas 14:50
Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan "opens way for new investments" - MP
Politics 14:47
Russia and Turkey look to expand partnership in military sphere
Turkey 14:35
Russia, Turkey to create visa facilitation mechanism
Turkey 14:25
Another SOCAR filling station starts retailing CNG (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 13:50
Iran able to commercialize its defense industries
Politics 13:43