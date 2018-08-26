GM Uzbekistan raises prices for some car models

26 August 2018 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbek automaker GM Uzbekistan has resumed sales of cars in the domestic market but the prices increased by 7.7 percent, the Uzbek company said.

The principles of pricing and reasonableness of the calculation of prices for manufactured cars were considered with the assistance of the country’s government with the participation of representatives of ministries and departments, experts, including international ones, as well as by analyzing the opinions of the population.

"A difficult decision about the need to increase retail prices for certain car models by an average of 7.7 percent was made," the company said.

At the same time, retail prices for the most popular car models among the population - Spark, Nexia and Cobalt remain unchanged.

"If retail prices for cars and excise tax rates are maintained, the company, and therefore, the country as the main shareholder, would suffer huge losses in 2018, which in future may burden ordinary taxpayers, even if they did not purchase cars," the company said.

The cars will be additionally equipped with new options soon at the customer's request to improve the safety system.

"Feeling high responsibility for the decision and the future of the country's automobile industry, JSC Uzavtosanoat is carrying out large-scale work to increase the efficiency of the activity of enterprises, transparency of mechanisms for selling cars, expanding the model range, attracting new partners and potential investors," the company said.

