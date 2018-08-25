Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes

25 August 2018 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 250 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message Aug. 25.

Demand at the auction exceeded the offer by more than 47.2 percent. Thus, demand at the auction amounted to 368.12 million manats, while average price per note - 99,44251 manats (8.01 percent).

The volume of notes placed at the auction amounted to 250 million manats.

The deadline for payments on the notes is September 19, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on August 25)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 10:55
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 24 August 16:47
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction notes worth 250M manats
Economy news 20 August 18:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 20
Economy news 20 August 09:34
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 20
Economy news 17 August 17:31
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 15 August 19:20
Latest
Rouhani calls on Iranians to stand up to enemies’ plots
Politics 11:22
Azerbaijani president, German chancellor hold expanded meeting
Politics 11:21
Official welcome ceremony held for German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Politics 11:14
Forest fire in northern Turkey
Turkey 11:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 10:55
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 25
Business 10:53
Iran’s gas export subject to no sanctions – deputy minister
Business 10:43
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 10:43
Process of repayment of problem loans in Azerbaijan improves
Economy news 10:11