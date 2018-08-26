Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

26 August 2018 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 3.621 manats or 0.1796 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2022.385167 manats.

The official rate of manat in relation to foreign currencies was not set on August 22-23 due to Eid al-Adha holiday.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 13

2054.6795

Aug. 20

2016.0810

Aug. 14

2031.9165

Aug. 21

2031.3725

Aug. 15

2019.2005

Aug. 22

-

Aug. 16

1995.6725

Aug. 23

-

Aug. 17

2000.373

Aug. 24

2019.7020

Average weekly

2020.3684

Average weekly

2022.385167

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.361 manats or 1.4372 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.01767 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug. 13

25.942

Aug. 20

25.1180

Aug. 14

25.5873

Aug. 21

25.1762

Aug. 15

25.4363

Aug. 22

-

Aug. 16

24.6758

Aug. 23

-

Aug. 17

24.9162

Aug. 24

24.7570

Average weekly

25.31152

Average weekly

25.01767

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 15.4785 manats or 1.1519 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1343.92083 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug. 13

1391.331

Aug. 20

1343.7905

Aug. 14

1360.1105

Aug. 21

1359.6600

Aug. 15

1343.578

Aug. 22

-

Aug. 16

1313.1735

Aug. 23

-

Aug. 17

1325.694

Aug. 24

1328.3120

Average weekly

1346.7774

Average weekly

1343.92083

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 12.988 manats or 0.8379 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1556.3075 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug. 13

1535.8905

Aug. 20

1550.0855

Aug. 14

1515.635

Aug. 21

1555.7635

Aug. 15

1519.987

Aug. 22

-

Aug. 16

1457.75

Aug. 23

-

Aug. 17

1518.7545

Aug. 24

1563.0735

Average weekly

1509.6034

Average weekly

1556.3075

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany may contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement within int’l law
Commentary 15:48
Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart
Politics 13:59
Tender on overhaul of housing stock opens in Azerbaijan’s Balakan district
Tenders 12:14
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 20-24
Oil&Gas 11:34
Angela Merkel ends official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 25 August 16:21
Angela Merkel visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 15:23
Latest
Iranian fighter jet crashes, killing pilot
Society 16:26
Iran eyes to update Tabriz refinery by Chinese, Russian finance
Business 16:21
GM Uzbekistan raises prices for some car models
Economy news 16:01
Germany may contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement within int’l law
Commentary 15:48
Iran calls for boosting maritime co-op with Qatar
Politics 15:25
Iran’s Tabriz refinery to produce Euro-5 compliant diesel‎
Business 15:10
Tashkent International Airport announces tender for repair of filling stations
Tenders 14:59
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony to start natural gas supply to Lahij settlement
Politics 14:48
Kyrgyzstan’s representatives to take part in int’l textile conference
Kyrgyzstan 14:33