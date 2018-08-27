Gold, silver rising in price in Azerbaijan

27 August 2018 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have increased in Azerbaijan August 27, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 31.824 manats to 2051.526 manats per ounce in the country on August 27, compared to the price on August 24.

The price of silver increased by 0.4952 manats to 25.2522 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.1845 manats to 1347.4965 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 34.1445 manats to 1597.218 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 27, 2018

August 24, 2018

Gold

XAU

2051.526

2019.702

Silver

XAG

25.2522

24.757

Platinium

XPT

1347.4965

1328.312

Palladium

XPD

1597.218

1563.0735

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 27
Economy news 09:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 26 August 14:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 25 August 10:55
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 25 August 10:35
"Uzbek Railways" introduces discounts on tickets
Economy news 24 August 14:44
Gold, silver decrease in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 24 August 10:44
Latest
Wind power plants account for half of Iran’s renewable energy sector
Business 10:44
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey increasing further
Tourism 10:41
Azerbaijan important trade partner of Germany in S.Caucasus - German Parliament member
Politics 10:01
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 27
Business 09:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 82 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 27
Economy news 09:31
Bankrupt Italian banks to help Iran overcome sanctions
Business 09:28
Phone apps proven to work as medication reminder: study
Other News 08:22
Azerbaijan to open trade house in Dubai to promote products, tourism (EXCLUSIVE)
Economy news 07:20