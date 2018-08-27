Azerbaijani mortgage fund to auction manat bonds

27 August 2018 21:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

An auction for placement of registered interest-bearing mortgage bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, worth 20 million manats, will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Aug. 28, the Fund said.

The nominal value of each bond is 1,000 manats. The bonds will be put up for sale at the price of 1,000 manats and at an annual rate of 3 percent.

The turnover of bonds is 23 years.

PSG Capital is the underwriter of the placement.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 27)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds
Economy news 25 August 11:54
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 25 August 10:35
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 24 August 16:47
Almost 30% of mortgage loans in Azerbaijan issued on preferential terms
Economy news 21 August 13:57
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction notes worth 250M manats
Economy news 20 August 18:35
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 15 August 19:20
Latest
10 feared trapped in building collapse in India
Other News 21:25
Number of Turkish citizens seeking job in Central Asian states revealed
Economy news 20:56
Astana Mayor’s Office to save big by giving up official state cars
Kazakhstan 20:56
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to build carpet workshop in Ismayilli
Politics 20:54
Azerbaijani payment system postpones launch of mobile POS terminal
ICT 20:50
Waves blockchain platform to protect Azerbaijan’s products
ICT 20:49
SOFAZ reduces investments in monetary funds
Oil&Gas 20:48
Number of Turkish citizens visiting Azerbaijan for employment falls
Economy news 20:48
Azerbaijan preparing review on Digital Economy and Society Index
ICT 20:48