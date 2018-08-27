Azerbaijani mortgage fund to auction manat bonds

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

An auction for placement of registered interest-bearing mortgage bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, worth 20 million manats, will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Aug. 28, the Fund said.

The nominal value of each bond is 1,000 manats. The bonds will be put up for sale at the price of 1,000 manats and at an annual rate of 3 percent.

The turnover of bonds is 23 years.

PSG Capital is the underwriter of the placement.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 27)

