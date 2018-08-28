Gold, silver rising in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have increased in Azerbaijan August 28, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 4.913 manats to 2,056.439 manats per ounce in the country on August 28, compared to the price on August 27.

The price of silver increased by 0.0469 manats to 25.2991 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 25.058 manats to 1,372.5545 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 15.827 manats to 1,613.045 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 28, 2018 August 27, 2018 Gold XAU 2,056.439 2,051.526 Silver XAG 25.2991 25.2522 Platinium XPT 1,372.5545 1,347.4965 Palladium XPD 1,613.045 1,597.218

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

---

